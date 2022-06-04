Joey Wong was not lying when he said “chaos will find ya” leading into the Bend Elks season opener Friday. It only took one game for things to go haywire.
The record books will show the Elks won their 2022 season opener 15-14 over the Wenatchee AppleSox when Elijah Jackson hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to start the West Coast League season on the right foot. But the game was won on Saturday afternoon, not the night before, because of a lighting malfunction at Vince Genna Stadium.
Friday night, the Elks and AppleSox played through a steady drizzle of rain. Then in the bottom of the eighth inning, a light fixture went out and the game was suspended due to poor lighting. The remainder of the game was played Saturday afternoon.
“You try to prepare as much as you can prepare for every situation. That one was not on my mind,” said Wong, who picked up his first win as a head baseball coach. “We have a great group of guys I can already tell — a great group of coaches who love working together. The guys were in it mentally. … As a whole we believed we were going to come back and win.”
Before the Friday night lights went out about 10:15 p.m., the Elks and AppleSox played in a back-and-forth affair that had combined 24 runs scored in the first eight innings.
A lot of preparation goes into putting a team and running baseball games, but the Elks were not prepared for a blown fuse in the light fixture.
"The staff was trying to fix the problem but none of us are electricians,” said Elks co-owner Kelsi Hirko.
The team had 30 minutes to try and fix the lights, but could not do it in time, forcing the umpires to suspend the game. The series opener was played Saturday afternoon, prior to the second of the three-game series against the AppleSox.
The lighting issue, Hirko said, was resolved Saturday and now the Elks are prepared with the proper equipment should the issue come up again.
Trailing 13-11 when the game was suspended, the Elks rallied, scoring four runs on Saturday to get the win.
The way the team battled adversity — playing with new, unfamiliar players, the weather that hindered the team's pitching and defense, and of course, having to finish a game the following day — has Wong excited for the upcoming months of the season.
“We had an idea that there would be a lot of runs scored,” Wong said. “The biggest takeaway is (our team) getting behind each other and pulling for each other, whether in the lineup or not.”
