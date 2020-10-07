TENNIS
Djokovic rallies, Kenin hangs tough to advance to French Open semis — World No. 1 Novak Djokovic battled from a set down to prevail 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta at the French Open on Wednesday to enter his 38th Grand Slam semifinal. It was the first time the 17-time major winner had faced Carreno Busta since he was disqualified in their last meeting at the same stage of the U.S. Open for accidentally hitting a ball at a line judge. And despite starting the match with tape on the back of his neck to help with an injury, Djokovic succeeded in 3 hours, 18 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier. “I had some neck issues and some shoulder issues. I’ll just say that,” Djokovic said. “ I’m feeling OK. As the match progressed, the pain faded away. He will now face Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas after Tsitsipas dispatched Russian Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 to advance to his first Roland Garros semifinal. American Sofia Kenin and Czech Petra Kvitova will meet as the remaining ranked women in the semifinals after winning in the last eight. Seventh seed Kvitova cruised through with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Germany’s Laura Siegemund, while Kenin, seeded fourth, beat compatriot Danielle Collins 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 to book her first semifinal in the French major. Defending champion Rafael Nadal is already through to the Final Four and will play Diego Schwartzman in the other semifinal Friday. Nadia Podoroska meets Iga Swiatek in the other women’s semi after both unseeded players advanced on Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
Patriots CB Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19 — The New England Patriots canceled practices for Wednesday and Thursday after cornerback Stephon Gilmore became the third player on the team in five days to test positive for the coronavirus. In a statement posted on Twitter, Gilmore acknowledged his positive test for the virus, but said he remains asymptomatic and “will take this as it comes.” The Patriots put Gilmore on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. “I don’t know what to expect, but my spirt is high because of God,” Gilmore wrote. For now the Patriots are still scheduled to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Patriots players had the day off Tuesday, meaning that Friday could be their only practice this week if the game proceeds as planned. Players and coaches will conduct meetings remotely Thursday. Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s scheduled session Wednesday with reporters was also pushed back until Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.