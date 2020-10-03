TENNIS
Berrettini upset by Altmaier; Djokovic stays hot — Qualifier Daniel Altmaier upset seventh-seeded Matteo Berrettini at the French Open on Saturday with a 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory to enter the fourth round in his first Grand Slam tournament. Meanwhile, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic cruised past qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the fourth round. Djokovic, who is aiming for an 18th major title, has not dropped a set in Paris and next faces 15th-seeded Karen Khachanov after his 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 win against Cristian Garin. On the women’s side, 11th-seeded Garbine Muguruza surrendered a 3-0 lead in the deciding set before falling 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 to American Danielle Collins. There was another upset when 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko, who stunned second seed Karolina Pliskova in her last match, was beaten 6-4, 6-3 by Paula Badosa. Collins goes on to face Ons Jabeur, who produced another shock by knocking out the eighth seed, Aryna Sabalenka, in three sets 7-6 (7), 2-6, 6-3. Seventh seed Petra Kvitova survived a scare against Canada’s 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez as the double major winner recovered from 5-1 down in the first set to win 7-5, 6-3. Reigning Australian Open champion and American fourth seed Sofia Kenin advanced after she easily dispatched Irina Bara 6-2, 6-0.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Lance, North Dakota St. rally for win in only game of fall season — Trey Lance threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores and three-time FCS defending champion North Dakota State rallied with a 21-point fourth quarter to beat Central Arkansas 39-28 on Saturday in the Bison’s lone fall game. The Bison extended their winning streak to 38, the longest in FCS history, and home streak to 29, the longest active run in Division I. They will take part in the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s spring season with an eye on winning a 17th national championship. The game was a de facto audition for Lance, judged to be a potential first-round pick if the redshirt sophomore declares for the NFL draft. As last season’s Walter Payton Award winner, he threw 28 touchdown passes with no interceptions in 287 attempts, but that run ended Saturday when he had a pass picked by Nick Nakwaasah in the third quarter. Lance, who had thrown 307 passes without an interception, had little to say about the end of that streak and declined to talk about whether he is turning pro.
BASEBALL
Former MLB player sought in death of ex-girlfriend — The unoccupied vehicle of a former professional baseball player sought in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend in a Phoenix suburb was found Saturday found near Flagstaff in northern Arizona, police said. Police have probable cause to arrest 37-year-old Charles Haeger on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault in the fatal shooting Friday, said Sgt. Ben Hoster, a Scottsdale Police Department spokesman. The victim’s identity was not released. Though the vehicle was discovered near Flagstaff, “Haeger is still outstanding,” Hoster said. According to mlb.com, Haeger was a pitcher drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2001, and he played 83 innings in the the major leagues. His career included stints with the Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers organizations.
