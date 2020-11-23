Free fishing this weekend in Oregon
Everyone can fish, clam and crab for free in Oregon this Friday and Saturday, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
No fishing licenses or tags are required to fish, crab or clam for those two days.
Those two days have been set aside for free fishing for several years, as part of the #OptOutside movement encouraging people to get outdoors after Thanksgiving. Oregon State Parks is also waiving parking fees to provide free day-use entry at all state parks on “Green Friday” the day after Thanksgiving.
Gov. Brown has announced a two-week freeze through Dec. 2 to stop the rapid spread of coronavirus. Recognizing that spending time outdoors with those in your household is safe, this freeze does not close outdoor areas like state parks.
All fishing and hunting seasons also remain open as scheduled. While fish hatcheries are closed to visitors, all ODFW wildlife areas are open to visitors for hunting, fishing and viewing (though some hunt areas may be closed to protect migrating waterfowl and visitor centers are closed).
While the free fishing days also apply to nonresidents, they should not travel into Oregon just to fish. The governors of Oregon, Washington and California are asking nonresidents to quarantine for 14 days after they enter the state.
