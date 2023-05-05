There was a lot of information coming at Luke Musgrave in an adrenaline-filled couple of minutes as the Green Bay Packers' brass passed around the phone during the second day of the NFL draft. He could hardly take in all that was said.
But the most important point was retained: “We are taking you with our next pick.”
The 6-foot-6, 253-pound former Bend High athlete was taken early in the second round of last week’s NFL draft. A stress-filled couple of days turned to excitement for the chance to fulfill his dream of making it to the highest level of football, and a chance to return to the field after a knee injury kept him out of nearly all his final season at Oregon State.
“I’m really excited to play for Green Bay,” Musgrave said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve played football for a team. I'm excited to run routes with the quarterbacks, having the camaraderie of being on a team and getting back to playing football at a competitive level.”
Less than a week after being the 42nd pick of the NFL Draft, the 22-year-old Musgrave is in Green Bay for the team's rookie minicamp, which opened on Friday. Musgrave stayed in Bend through the draft before leaving Thursday for Wisconsin.
A winning roster
The draft is an anxious time for players. They don't know when or which team will select them. To pass the time, Musgrave shot a round of golf, played a ton of pickle ball and got in a workout all before sitting down to watch the NFL draft on TV from Kansas City, Missouri, and wait for that all-important phone call.
“Day two was especially stressful because that is when you think you are going to be picked,” Musgrave said. “When you are stressed, time seems to go by so slow.”
It didn't take long into the second round for the call from an unknown number came calling. "There so much adrenaline," Musgrave said. "I only let it ring once."
The Packers, who are going through a transition, took Musgrave with their first second-round pick, which was acquired in the trade that sent future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.
Not long after being selected, Musgrave received a text message from starting quarterback Jordan Love and another tight end on the team welcoming him Green Bay and saying that they were excited to work with each other.
Musgrave joins a Green Bay team with an offense of several young dynamic playmakers, like second-year players Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, along with fellow second-round pick Jayden Reed, a Michigan State wide receiver.
“It is a cool opportunity to be part of a great organization,” Musgrave said. “They have a winning roster with really good players. I’m excited to be part of the team and to build relationships and grow together.”
'A freak play'
Despite missing all but two games his final year at Oregon State with a knee injury, the Packers did not shy away from using a premium pick on the Oregon State product.
“We’re excited about what he brings to the table in terms of speed and the ability to stretch the field,” said Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan, after the team chose Musgrave.
Two weeks after being cleared for football activities following his injury, Musgrave (admittedly out of football shape) was clocked at running 20 miles per hour with the ball in his hands at the Senior Bowl. He followed it up by running a 4.61 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. His 1.54-second 10-yard split was the fastest of all the tight ends in the draft class.
Of course, Musgrave wished he would have run faster.
“I’m not here to run track, I’m here to play football,” he said. “My game speaks for itself on how fast I play.”
Musgrave played lacrosse and competed in downhill skiing while at Bend, but the unique size and speed combination needed to play at the next level of football did not come until well into his time playing for the Lava Bears.
When he moved to Bend before his freshman year, he was built more like a quarterback or a safety. Then came the growth spurt.
He changed his number from 17 to 8 heading into his senior year, which left opposing coaches wondering who this new beast of a transfer was in the blue and gold. But it was still Musgrave.
"He loved the weight room," said Bend High football coach Kevin Cooper, the offensive coordinator when Musgrave was a Lava Bear. "Playing in college was much more of an option his senior year than his junior year.”
Musgrave kept his athleticism through the growth spurt. His senior year he was used as a “Swiss Army knife” in the Lava Bear offense. They put him on the line of scrimmage, split him out wide and had him run routes from the slot.
But it was on the defensive side of the ball, Cooper recalls, when playing against North Medford, that proved Musgrave's athleticism was rare. Playing defensive end in the red zone, North Medford ran a screen play toward Musgrave. He tipped the pass, intercepted the ball and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown, easily outrunning players trying to chase him down.
“Just a freak play,” Cooper said. “A freak athlete moment.”
The freak athlete from Bend will now be tested in the league filled with the freakiest of athletes.
It has been an eventful week for Musgrave. Last Friday, he was anxiously waiting for his name to be called in the draft. This Friday, he is wearing his No. 88 Green Bay Packer jersey, learning the lay of the land of Title Town and beginning his NFL journey.
“It has been a time to pause and be grateful, but not to stop,” Musgrave said. “This is a stepping stone to where I want to go, and that is to be a great NFL player.”
