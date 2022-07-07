Summit head coach Jon Frazier helps Julian Mora to his feet after the Storm's loss to Tualatin in the Class 6A boys basketball state championship game Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Chiles Center in Portland.
Summit head coach Jon Frazier helps Julian Mora to his feet after the Storm’s loss to Tualatin in the 6A state championship game Saturday in Portland.
The winning streak lasted 36 games for the Summit boys basketball team this past winter, and along the way the Storm picked up a Mountain Valley Conference title and won a miraculous playoff game in the state tournament before ultimately falling short of a state title to Tualatin in the Class 6A championship game.
It was a season to remember.
Summit coach Jon Frazier joined Bulletin Sports Talk for a deep dive into the Summit basketball program.
Editor’s note:These responses have been shortened and edited for clarity.
How do you look back on the season your team had nearly four months removed?
During the season it is difficult to have a lot of perspective on what you are doing and what you are accomplishing.
For me having a couple of months to look back on it you can really begin to understand how special that team was and how unique that season was.
I appreciate it a heck of a lot more than I did in February and March when you are right in the thick of it.
How often do you think about the last-second win against Roosevelt in the state quarterfinals?
I still get text messages or someone will remind me and send a clip (of Julian Mora’s buzzer beater) and you are right back in that moment. To be able to see our kids celebrate after the game, that is a moment those kids will never be able to forget.
Have you watched the tape from the state championship game?
No. It was all just so positive, obviously it stung to lose, but very quickly after the loss seeing the way our players talked about each other in the locker room, everyone was so proud of the season we put together.
There weren’t any regrets of what we could have done differently.
The full 40-minute video interview with Frazier looking back on the past season, the future of the program, the early stages of his coaching career and why Oregon needs a shot clock can be found at bendbulletin.com and youtube.com/bendbulletin.
A podcast version of the interview can be found on iTunes and Spotify.
