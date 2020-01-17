LA QUINTA, Calif. — Rickie Fowler came to The American Express for the first time in six years to prepare for the next two weeks at Torrey Pines and TPC Scottsdale.
He is ahead of schedule , shooting an 8-under-par 64 on Friday at PGA West’s Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course for a share of the second-round lead with Scottie Scheffler.
Fowler played his final nine in 6-under 30, making a 6-foot eagle putt on the par-5 fourth, four birdies and two big par saves on Nos. 6 and 7.
Scheffler also opened with rounds of 65 and 64. He birdied the first four holes and six of the first seven Friday, then rebounded from a double bogey on the par-4 18th with an eagle and two birdies in his second nine.
Tournament host Phil Mickelson needed a low round Saturday at the Stadium Course to make the cut after rounds of 70 and 72 in his first start of the year.
Also Friday:
Henderson takes share of lead at LPGA’s Tournament of Champions: Brooke Henderson parlayed four birdies and a late eagle into Friday’s hottest round and a share of the lead at the LPGA’s season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. Henderson joined Inbee Park at 9-under 133
.
Laporta ahead, Koepka struggles at Abu Dhabi: Francesco Laporta earned a one-shot lead halfway through the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship after carding a 9-under-par 63, while top-ranked Brooks Koepka struggled on Friday. Koepka shot a 3-over 75 to drop to 3 under and into a tie for 35th.
Late Thursday:
2 to leaderboard at Tour Champions season opener: Bernhard Langer and Miguel Angel Jimenez shot 8-under 64 to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Ka’upulehi-Kona, Hawaii.
