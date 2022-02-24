The moment that Isaiah Toomey has been preparing for is just one day away.
On Saturday, the top-seeded 160-pounder from Culver High will try to capture his first individual title at the Class 2A/1A state wrestling championships, held in the Culver gym, and help the Bulldogs as they attempt to win their 14th state team title since 2007.
“I have just been thinking about all the time that I’ve put in the gym, the Culver program and how it is about to be my last go around,” said Toomey, last season’s state runner-up in the 170-pound weight class. “I’m not going to overlook anyone. Seeds don’t matter. I’m going to take it one match at a time. My plan is to end on a bang and get first.”
On Saturday, state wrestling tournaments will be held at various locations across the state — and Central Oregon is the main hub, hosting four of the tournaments. Culver, which is hosting the 2A/1A meet, also hosted the girls tournament on Thursday. La Pine will host the 3A meet and Ridgeview will host the 5A meet on Saturday. The 4A meet will be held at Cascade High on Saturday, while the 6A meet will run Saturday and Sunday at Sandy High.
Nearly 50 Central Oregon wrestlers earned seeds in their respective tournaments (4A-6A have eight seeds, 3A and 2A/1A have four), including nine that received No. 1 seeds: Culver’s Toomey (160 pounds), Kelin Abbas (145) and Wylie Johnson (285); La Pine’s Landyn Philpott (120), Devon Kerr (132) and Dylan Mann (138); Redmond’s Dylan Lee (160); Crook County’s Tucker Bonner (120) and Mountain View’s Drew Jones (138).
Eight more Central Oregon wrestlers are No. 2 seeds and nine more are No. 3 seeds.
Multiple local teams are likely to win state trophies — given to the top four teams — once the final matches have been completed. Culver is well-positioned to bring home yet another state title, and La Pine, which has returning state champions in Mann and Tyson Flack, is favored to win its third state title in four years.
The 5A state meet alone has 24 seeded wrestlers among Crook County, Redmond and Ridgeview.
The Cowboys, who qualified 21 wrestlers, including 2021 state champion Cash Wells, will be right in the thick of claiming their first state title since 2018 after finishing second in 2019 and 2020. No 5A team is sending more wrestlers to state than the Cowboys. Redmond is sending the second-most with 17.
“This is why we wrestle," said Crook County coach Jake Gonzales. “If you qualify 20 or more guys, that is pretty good. Their weights are where they need to be, their minds are where they need to be.”
In the 6A state tournament Newberg appears to be the heavy favorite to win its third consecutive title. The Tigers are sending 21 wrestlers to the state meet, including five returning state champions who have accumulated nine titles in their careers.
But Mountain View has been one of the top teams since joining the 6A ranks in 2018. The Cougars finished fourth in state in 2019, third in 2020 and fourth in 2021.
