Central Oregon will have four football players and one coach represented in high school football all-star games this summer.
Mountain View quarterback Jakoby Moss and coach Brian Crum will be part of the South Team in the 73rd Les Schwab Bowl on July 3 at Linfield University in McMinnville.
It is the second time that Crum has been an assistant coach on an all-star team, having also coached on the 2018 team after the Cougars’ run to the state semifinals.
Crum called it a “no-brainer” to coach an all-star game with Oregon and southwest Washington schools.
While the Les Schwab Bowl has been played annually for more than 70 years, it will be the first time that underclassmen will compete in the game. That opened the door for Moss, who will be a senior next fall for the Cougars, to land on the roster.
“I was surprised, especially as a junior, it is a pretty big accomplishment,” said Moss, who passed for 14 touchdowns and 942 passing yards in the Cougars’ 6-0 campaign this spring. “It is something that has been in Oregon's history for a long time. I’m thankful for the opportunity to play.”
It is the third time in four years that a Mountain View player has made the all-star game roster. Lineman Blake Warner made the team in 2020 (the game was not played due to COVID-19), while a trio of linemen — Reed Sehorn-Hurst, Riley Straly and Rylee Ettinger — made it in 2018. Former Cougar kicker Zach Emerson was named the game’s MVP in 2016.
Moss will be the first Mountain View quarterback since Jacob Hollister — now playing tight end for the Buffalo Bills in the NFL — to make the Les Schwab Bowl roster.
“In Oregon that is the top of the top and just to be able to be in that experience will be cool,” said Moss. “I’m ready to show that I can play and that I can compete.”
Crum said it would have been difficult to fill out rosters had the teams been made up of only seniors. College-bound football players would be at risk of getting injured before reporting to their college programs. Thus, adding underclassmen became necessary, said Crum.
The game will also be a Mountain View reunion of sorts. Former Mountain View coach Steve Turner, who led the Cougars to a state championship in 2011, will also be an assistant coach for the South squad. Turner has been the head coach at North Medford and will retire after 21 years of coaching high school football.
The 69th annual East-West Shrine All-Star Game will feature a pair of Central Oregon linemen. Crook County's Hayden Hilderbrand will play for the East Team while Sisters’ Cameron Wessel will play for the West Team at Baker Bulldog Stadium in Baker City on Aug. 7.
