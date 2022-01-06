FBN Clinton Portis Washington file

A member of Washington's training staff, top, attends to running back Clinton Portis after he received a concussion in a game in 2009. On Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, Portis was sentenced to six years in federal prison and six years home confinement for his role in a scheme to defraud the NFL's health care plan to help retired players pay for medical expenses.

Ex-RB is sentenced in fraud scheme

Former Washington and Denver Broncos running back Clinton Portis was sentenced to six months in federal prison and six months of home confinement for his part in defrauding a health care benefit program for retired NFL veterans, it was reported Thursday.

Portis, 40, pleaded guilty to fraud in September after he was charged with obtaining nearly $100,000 when he filed false claims for medical equipment that was not provided, according to court documents.

In a filing prior to sentencing on Thursday, the Department of Justice said it sought a sentence at the higher end of the recommended 10- to 16-month guideline, in part because Portis continued to deny his guilt until he faced a retrial following a hung jury.

Portis was part of a ring of former NFL players who filed false reimbursement claims totaling about $2.9 million.

Fifteen former players have pleaded guilty to charges. Tamarick Vanover, who played for the Chiefs and Chargers, is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 22.

— Bulletin wire report

