QB John Bledsoe to leave WSU
Former Summit High quarterback John Bledsoe, son of former NFL standout Drew Bledsoe, is leaving Washington State after putting his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
Bledsoe came to Washington State as a walk-on after a Summit career where he led the Storm to the 2015 Class 5A state championship. Bledsoe began his WSU career in 2017 under then-coach Mike Leach.
Leach left Washington State earlier in 2020 for Mississippi State. Nick Rolovich took over the Cougars’ program, which including Bledsoe had five quarterbacks on the roster.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Bledsoe never appeared in a game during his three years at Washington State.
