Ex-Ducks reunited with Grizzlies
A pair of Oregon Ducks Final Four teammates are reuniting in Memphis.
Former Ducks forward Jordan Bell was traded Thursday ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline to Memphis, where he will join former Oregon teammate Dillon Brooks on one of the Western Conference’s most entertaining young teams.
The trade is the second of the week for Bell, who on Tuesday was part of a four-team deal that saw him go from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Houston Rockets.
The 6-foot-8 shot-blocker signed a free-agent deal with the Timberwolves last offseason after playing the first two years of his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors. He was part of the Warriors’ title team as a rookie in 2017-18.
Brooks, who like Bell was a second-round pick (45th overall) in the 2017 draft, is a cornerstone of a Grizzlies team currently fighting for a playoff spot.
The 6-foot-7 swingman is enjoying a breakout year in his third NBA campaign, currently averaging 16.1 points — and shooting nearly 40% from 3-point range — 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals and has started all 51 games for Memphis this season.
Brooks was rewarded for his stellar play with the Grizzlies, agreeing to a reported three-year, $35 million extension on Wednesday.
Bell and Brooks went 90-23 in their three seasons in Eugene, helping lead the Ducks to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including the 2017 Final Four.
— The Oregonian
