Luke Musgrave, former Bend High and current Oregon State tight end, was put on the John Mackey Award watch list, which is given annually to the nation’s top tight end, on Friday, July 22, 2022.
Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo
Former Bend High football player Luke Musgrave was put on the John Mackey Award watch list — the annual award for the nation’s top tight end.
Musgrave, entering his junior year at Oregon State, has made 13 starts in his career, catching 36 passes for 464 yards while scoring one touchdown.
He had his most productive season last fall, when he helped the Beavers to their first winning season since 2013, catching 22 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown. He was also named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week in October after blocking and recovering a punt and returning it for a touchdown in the Beavers' upset win over Utah — the eventual Pac-12 champs.
While playing for the Lava Bears, he caught a team-leading 31 passes for 563 yards as a senior, totaling four touchdowns and finished with 42 tackles on defense. He was a first-team tight end and defensive end in the Mountain Valley Conference in 2018.
— Bulletin staff report
