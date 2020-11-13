Luke Musgrave knew what he needed to improve on in the offseason.
The Oregon State tight end and former Bend High star added 16 pounds of muscle to his 6-foot-6-inch frame and worked to polish his blocking skills between his freshman and sophomore years in Corvallis.
Now listed at 252 pounds, Musgrave made his presence felt in the Beavers’ 38-28 loss to Washington State last Saturday. He did not start but was the most productive tight end, catching four passes for 56 yards, second among the team’s receivers. Last season as a true freshman he played in all 12 games but caught just two passes.
“I really worked on my game as a whole, but I thought I needed to get better at blocking,” Musgrave said this week on a Zoom call. “I got my weight up. I wanted to stay fast, so I worked on gaining weight the right way. So I think I’ve improved in blocking. I still have a lot of room to cover on every aspect of my game, but I think the big one was blocking.”
Going into the game at Washington (8 p.m. Saturday) Musgrave is second on the tight end depth chart behind junior Teagan Quitoriano. As the Oregon State offense searches for its identity under new starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren likes the potential he sees in Musgrave.
“He’s got a really high ceiling,” Lindgren said this week on a Zoom call. “He’s one of the more talented guys that I’ve been around. I’ve also been impressed with how he worked himself in the offseason to get more physical and a little more consistent in the run game. I know that’s been a focus of those guys in the tight end room with coach (Brian) Wozniak.”
Lindgren said that they are “just scratching the surface” with how they can use Musgrave, who was also a standout ski racer and lacrosse player for the Lava Bears.
“Being able to flex him out was something we did a little bit in that game,” Lindgren said of the WSU game. “He’s a really talented guy. He made some big plays for us, and I think there were some plays, some opportunities that I think he can make moving forward. I think we can continue to be kind of creative in the ways that we’re utilizing him.”
Luke’s uncle Bill Musgrave was a starting quarterback at Oregon from 1987 to 1990 who went on to a long NFL coaching career and is currently offensive coordinator for Cal. Luke’s father and Bill’s younger brother, Doug Musgrave, was mostly a backup quarterback at Oregon (1991-92) after his brother graduated.
But the Beavers won the recruiting battle for Luke, and it appears it might be paying off.
“We have a lot of really talented receivers, but it felt awesome to really be a part of the offense,” Musgrave said of his performance against the Cougars. “From last year, being kind of the third guy, to running with the ones, it was awesome. We’ve got a lot of receivers, and a lot of talent where we can spread the ball around, so that benefits everybody.”
Musgrave said the Oregon State offense began to find its rhythm in the second half against Washington State. He is hoping that happens sooner against the Huskies in Seattle.
“I think coming into that game we all had some pregame jitters, and we didn’t probably connect on as many passes as we wanted to,” Musgrave said. “But in the second half we kind of hit a groove, and I think the chemistry built throughout the game, and it’s been building throughout this whole fall camp. It’s really good, in my opinion.”
He added that playing without fans is almost “like a scrimmage,” and the Beavers will need to bring their own energy to games this season. But having no fans in Seattle should be a benefit for Oregon State.
“We’ll get better, and we did get better throughout that game,” Musgrave said. “It’s a learning curve that we’ll get used to this season.”
