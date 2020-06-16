Beavs added to Hall of Fame ballot
Former Oregon State football standouts Ken Simonton and Mike Hass have been selected to the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame national ballot.
The ballot will be distributed to more the 12,000 members of the National Football Foundation and current Hall of Fame members this month after both individuals received enough votes by the district screening committee personnel to qualify.
Simonton played for the Beavers under head coaches Mike Riley and Dennis Erickson from 1998-2001. He maintains the school record for rushing yards with 5,044 and at the time of his graduation was one of only six Pac-12 Conference running backs to reach the 1,000-yard plateau in three different seasons.
Hass, who arrived at OSU as a walk-on receiver in 2001, earned All-America honors in 2004 and ’05. He was the 2005 Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation’s top receiver.
Simonton and Hass are among 78 Football Bowl Subdivision players on the ballot. The 2021 class will be announced early next year.
— Bulletin staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.