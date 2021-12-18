Squeaking out a win after leading by 18 points at halftime might not be ideal, but third-year Bend High boys basketball coach Aaron Johnson thought that was just what his team needed at the early stages of the season.
The Lava Bears picked up their fifth win Friday night, taking down Grants Pass 59-56 on the final day before winter break. One more victory, and Bend High will have as many wins as it did the last time there was a basketball season held in the winter — the 2019-2020 season.
“It was good for us. All of our wins have come by big margins,” said Johnson. “We knew that (Grants Pass) were not going to let it be an easy win. I’m proud of our guys for battling in the end. They could have given up the lead and folded, but they battled until the very end.”
Through the first couple of weeks of the season, the Lava Bears were on cruise control, winning each of their previous four games by an average of 25 points per game with wins over Dallas, McMinnville, Crook County and Roseburg. Another blowout win looked all too certain in the first 16 minutes Friday night. Bend High had Grants Pass doubled up, leading 35-17 at halftime.
Yet, the Cavemen would score the first 10 points of the third quarter and Dylan Neufeld caught fire, scoring 22 of Grants Pass’ 24 points in the third quarter. A lead of 18 was cut down to one in less than seven minutes.
“At that point it was about getting back to the basics,” said Johnson. “We needed to take care of our on-ball defense, go body-for-body on rebounds, and when you are open — shoot it. You just have to take care of the basics in close games.”
Each time Grants Pass, of the Southwest Conference, seemed primed to take the lead, Bend High would respond. Nate Koehler and Chris Doke hit 3-pointers on consecutive possessions in the final 90 seconds of the third quarter to keep the Lava Bears ahead.
The game remained close in the fourth quarter, but Bend High never surrendered the lead. Grants Pass once again threatened to take the lead late, but a pair of buckets by Caden Dornhecker and a contested layup by Ben Keown with 90 seconds left lifted the Lava Bears to victory.
While Neufeld had 33 points for the Cavemen, the Lava Bears had four different players score in double fingers led by Doke’s 16. Keown had 15, Cody Claussen had 11 and Dornhecker added 10.
“When we realized that they were coming back we tried to swing the ball more and get more ball movement,” said Claussen, a senior. “That is what wins us games is when we get everyone involved. Playing as a team is the biggest thing for our team because none of us can do it on our own.”
Added Doke: “Our chemistry is great right now because we have played a lot together."
Of the 11 players on the varsity roster, nine of them return from last spring’s team that won 10 of its 15 games in the shortened and localized season. Pair the experience returning with being in the third year of with the same coaching staff, and there is a sense of familiarity and comfort when they take the floor.
“They have bought into how we want to play, every day at practice they go at each other, which is great,” said Johnson. “The kids know what to expect, they know what we are trying to do offensively and defensively, they can make adjustments on the fly. They know what’s coming before I say it, which is nice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.