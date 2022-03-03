Five Central Oregon high school basketball teams remain standing in the postseason.
For those teams, one more win guarantees at least two more games, while a loss will end their season one step short of reaching the state tournament.
Friday night, the Redmond (19-5) and Summit (24-0) boys basketball teams host their final home games of the season, as will the Ridgeview (18-6), Crook County (20-3) and Madras (14-8) girls teams on Saturday.
A win for any of those teams will send them to the eight-team, double-elimination state tournament, where the state’s best teams are crowned champions.
“The focus needs to be better than ever, practices needs to be better than ever because Friday night is going to be a big one,” said Summit senior Julian Mora.
No. 2 Summit will host No. 15 Barlow at 6:30 p.m. Friday, with the winner advancing to the 6A boys state tournament at the Chiles Center on the University of Portland campus Wednesday through March 12. Also at 6:30 p.m. Friday, No. 1 Redmond will host No. 16 Milwaukie in the 5A boys playoffs. The winner heads to Gill Coliseum in Corvallis for the 5A state tournament, also Wednesday through March 12.
The top two 5A Intermountain Conference girls teams will host playoff games on Saturday. No. 4 Ridgeview, the IMC champs, hosts No. 13 La Salle Prep at 3 p.m., and No. 3 Crook County hosts No. 14 Thurston at 5 p.m., with the winners also heading to Gill Coliseum next week.
Also Saturday afternoon, Tri-Valley Conference-champion and No. 7-seed Madras will host No. 10 Astoria to earn a bid to the 4A girls state tournament at Marshfield and North Bend high schools in Coos Bay.
Four of the teams taking the court Friday or Saturday are accustomed to making it to this point or farther in the postseason. The Summit boys reached the round of 16 in 2020.
The Redmond boys also made it to the 16-team playoff 5A field in 2020. The Ridgeview girls advanced to the 2019 5A state tournament, and in last spring's season, the Madras girls advanced to the final eight of the 4A showcase (the replacement for the 4A tournament that was canceled due to COVID-19.)
Crook County, however, is on a path it has not taken in a decade. The last time the Cowgirls made the playoffs was 2012. The last time they made the state tournament was a year earlier in 2011.
“I think they are very proud of themselves and they deserve it, we won 20 games,” said Crook County coach Bob Boback. "It is pretty cool that after a lot of the years of not winning, this one team has put it together.”
