RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Nelly Korda has had Grand Slam events on her mind for the last two weeks, not just her own, and she made it through the first round Thursday of the ANA Inspiration with just the start she wanted.
With heat-baked greens so firm she couldn’t find pitch marks, Korda hit hybrid off the tee on the par-5 18th with a front pin. That set her up for a wedge to 3 feet below the hole for birdie and a 6-under 66, giving her a one-shot lead.
Two-time major champion In Gee Chun had to scramble for par on the 18th for a 67. Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden matched that score with a par on her closing hole at the par-5 ninth with a third shot out of rough so thick she could barely see her golf ball.
Danielle Kang, projected to reach No. 1 in the world with a victory at Mission Hills, and Brooke Henderson of Canada were among those two shots behind.
The temperatures didn’t quite hit 100 degrees in the desert — that’s for later in the week — making this the most comfortable day. It was still exhausting for Korda, who described her start as “good, but tired, for sure.”
Imagine how her father felt.
Petr Korda, the 1998 Australian Open tennis champion, was on the 10th fairway in the morning to watch his older daughter, Jessica, post a 74. Then it was another 18 holes, along with their mother, to watch Nelly.
And this after returning from New York to watch his 20-year-old son, Sebastian Korda, make his Grand Slam debut in the U.S. Open, losing in four sets in the first round to Denis Shapovalov.
That got the attention of the golfing sisters, with Nelly rushing home from Arkansas last week to watch on TV.
“He looked really good, so hopefully he keeps trending upwards,” she said. “It would be really cool to see him succeed.”
Korda is better placed for immediate success in her sport, a three-time winner who already has risen to No. 3 in the women’s world ranking because of consistently solid finishes.
She wasn’t about to get wrapped up with one good round on a Mission Hills course that is playing so different from its usual spring spot on the calendar, with Bermuda rough and greens that were firm and bouncy.
“There’s still three more days to play. There’s so much golf out there,” Korda said. “You never know what’s going to happen. And if I just string together another couple good rounds, then we’ll see where it goes.”
Also Thursday:
Russell Knox shoots 63 to take 1st-round lead at Safeway: NAPA, Calif — Russell Knox shot a 9-under 63 to take the first-round lead in the Safeway Open, the first event of the new PGA Tour season. After missing the FedEx Cup playoffs by two spots to close last season, Knox had seven birdies and eagled the 550-yard, par-5 fifth hole. Sam Burns, Cameron Percy and Bo Hoag were a stroke back. Two-time Safeway Open champ Brendan Steele joined Pat Perez at 65. Knox is seeking his first victory since 2016 when he captured both the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions and Travelers Championship for his only PGA Tour wins. Historically a slow starter, the 35-year-old Scot had the first-round lead at Silverado Resort despite more early struggles.
Johnston goes low in Portugal: VILAMOURA, Portugal — Liam Johnston shot a 10-under 61 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Portugal Masters . It was the lowest round of Johnston’s European Tour career, leaving the Scot ahead of Frenchman Julien Guerrier. Englishman Laurie Canter was three shots off the lead. Johnston had 10 birdies and no bogeys at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura. “With the rough out there, it’s nice to keep the bogeys off the card,” Johnston said. Johnston’s best finish of the season was a tie for 15th at the Wales Open. Guerrier also was bogey-free and finished with four birdies in his last five holes.
