Megan Dickerson picked up several tricks of the trade from the time she capped off her Hall of Fame basketball career at Montana State-Billings to now, in her second season as the head coach of Mountain View’s girls basketball program.

Perhaps the best advice came from one of the top coaches in women’s college basketball, Oregon State’s Scott Rueck, for whom Dickerson was an assistant while Rueck was winning small-college national titles at George Fox University in Newberg. She was on the ground floor as an assistant at OSU as Rueck began turning the once-lowly Beavers into a Pac-12 power.

“The biggest thing is culture first,” Dickerson said during a recent interview at a Mountain View practice. “The first day I got the (Mountain View) job, I brought my players in and I started talking to them about what we wanted our culture to be like.”

The quickest way to develop a quality culture, said Dickerson, a Redmond High School graduate, is bringing in quality people — another tip she picked up from Rueck.

Basketball at Mountain View is a family affair. When rounding out her coaching staff, Dickerson turned to her husband, Todd, who has coached alongside her at multiple high school and middle school jobs early in her coaching career.

Their daughter Bailey is among the Cougars’ team leaders. Through the first three games of the season the senior is averaging 18.7 points, 14.3 rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks. She has signed on to play after high school at Northwest Nazarene University, an NCAA Division II school in Nampa, Idaho.

Then there is the team manager, Bailey’s younger brother Caleb. Needing an activity between the football and track seasons, along with wanting to spend time with his family — something he missed out on last season while they were on the road — Caleb took the job. To sweeten the deal, his parents threw in the latest Madden video game.

“I was going to have to go to the games anyway,” Caleb said. “So there was no point in not doing it. Plus I got an Xbox game.”

Striking a balance between being a parent and a coach comes with its own set of challenges, the Dickersons would discover. Depending on the time of day, Megan is either mom or coach, Bailey said. Those lines can become blurred.

“In the past when I was younger and they were coaching me in middle school we struggled a little bit,” Bailey reflected. “But now that we have a lot of years under our belt, we’ve figured out how to make it work.”

“We definitely had conversations of drawing a line and not taking basketball home if Bailey doesn’t want it to be,” said Megan on working to find that coach-mom balance on and off the court. “A lot of times, Todd and I will have conversations on the side while she’s doing homework. That’s when we’ll talk basketball or watch game film.”

The balancing act became easier as Bailey began gravitating toward basketball. When Bailey was younger, Megan thought her daughter’s primary sport would be soccer. But after going to a University of Oregon women’s basketball game while in middle school, Bailey decided to shift her focus to the hardwood.

“After that game, I knew basketball was what I wanted to do,” Bailey said. “I think it was being able to watch a college game and knowing that it wasn’t my mom’s team, not knowing the girls personally. It was cool to watch a game that my mom wasn’t coaching in.”

Soon after, those private basketball chats between Todd and Megan started to include Bailey. She began watching basketball games on TV and asking to join in on the film sessions with her parents.

“Often she’s wanting to watch film with us,” Megan said. “The switch flipped in eighth grade and she started to commit more time to basketball. She started to play club basketball in the offseason. Not too long after that she understood what it would take to be a college basketball player.”

Bailey signed her letter of intent in October to play basketball at Northwest Nazarene, where she will compete in the the Greater Northwest Athletic Conference, the same conference as her mother’s alma mater.

“There’s a lot of work that went into it,” Bailey said about reaching her goal of becoming a college basketball player. “My parents definitely helped because of all the basketball and coaching in their pasts. Because my mom played and coached in college she knows what it takes to get to that level. My mom and dad really pushed me and helped me focus on the right things.”

Like Rueck when he started at Oregon State, Dickerson is taking over a program without a lot of recent success. Since 2013, Mountain View has not reached the postseason and has not had a winning season. In Dickerson’s first year as coach, the Cougars won 11 games, the most during the past six seasons.

Through the early weeks of this season, Mountain View has won two of its three games, with wins over Centennial of Gresham and Madison of Portland before dropping Tuesday’s matchup against Ridgeview 59-56.

“I think if we define (the culture) and stand by that and be intentional with who we are and the program and the culture we are creating, then we are going to be successful,” Megan said. “Because we are doing things the right way.”