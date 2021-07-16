Caldera High is Central Oregon's newest high school, but the Wolfpack's first cross-country and track and field coach is hardly a newcomer to competitive running.
Charlotte Richardson will lead the Wolfpack — along with Neil Fendall, football; Alicia Rudloff, volleyball; Gavin Meyers, girls soccer; and Cole McCool, boys soccer — in the southeast Bend school’s inaugural year this fall.
“This is just a fantastic opportunity,” said Richardson, who spent 13 years coaching at Lincoln High in Portland before retiring in 2016. “I keep telling the kids that at their 50th high school reunion, they can say: ‘I was on the first cross-country team at Caldera High School.’”
For nearly a half-century, Richardson, 70, has been at the forefront of the rise of women’s running in the country since running competitively at the University of Massachusetts in the early 1970s. She quickly rose as one of the nation’s top middle- and long-distance runners.
Richardson was one of the first women to qualify for the Boston Marathon, doing so in 1972, and she qualified to race in the 1976 Olympic trials in the 1,500 meters. She won numerous cross-country races and other distance races in New England, and would go on to head up the women's track and field department at Nike.
All the time she was competing, she was also coaching and teaching the sport.
“I love coaching,” Richardson said. “It is my passion, my absolute calling, and I love working with kids.”
While Richardson is fairly new to Central Oregon since retiring, the four other Caldera fall sport coaches have lived and coached in the area for quite some time.
Fendall coached for three years at Sisters High, and will now head up the Wolfpack football program. Rudloff, a 2006 Bend High graduate and long-time assistant coach for the Lava Bears, will lead the newest team in the talent-rich Central Oregon volleyball scene. McCool, who graduated from Mountain View High School in 2003, returns to coach the Caldera boys soccer team after nearly a decade of coaching at Linfield University. Meyers is making the move from coaching the Bend High girls soccer team to the Caldera girls team.
“Growing up in this community, everyone seems to know everyone that is getting hired,” Rudloff said. “You feel a sense of community with these coaches.”
The consensus among the new coaches is that it is an exciting opportunity to start their programs from the ground up, with no standing traditions, in a place with modern facilities. They get to start the Wolfpack traditions.
“It is cool to start at a brand new place,” McCool said. “I am pretty excited to do things my own way.”
The new high school presents a unique opportunity for coaches in another way — only freshman and sophomore classes will be on campus the first year. Another class will be added in 2022-23, and by the school's third year (23-24), it will have a full capacity with four classes.
With the delayed rollout and lack of upperclassmen, the teams will play against junior varsity and smaller-school teams as the school continues to grow with additional students each year.
“There is an advantage to focusing your energy and time on a couple levels of classes and building from that,” said Fendall. “These kids are going to get a lot of coaching in their three- or four-year career that will pay off in the long run.”
Coaches say that one advantage of this rollout is that the kids will step into leadership roles at an early age. At schools like Bend High, Mountain View and Summit, the upperclassmen take on the leadership roles, but without juniors and seniors this coming year at Caldera, it is freshman and sophomores who will be taking ownership of the programs.
“They are freshman and sophomores and are going to be leaders for the next three to four years,” Richardson said.
Although it seems as though high school sports just finished — it has only been a couple of weeks, after all — teams are back training for the upcoming season that is just over a month away from starting.
While the Wolfpack teams are still waiting to start practicing on the Caldera campus, which opens the first week of August, the priority for the coaches is getting to know the kids they will be coaching the next three to four years.
“The big thing was to make sure the kids know who we are as coaches," Fendall said, "and what we are about."
