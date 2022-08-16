bsp
Lily Castillo lunges to stop a shot during a Bend High girls soccer practice Tuesday.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

The fall high school sports season kicked off Monday with the first official practices held across Oregon.

During the next couple of weeks, teams will go through tryouts and create their squads before kicking off competition the final week of August.

