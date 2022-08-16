The fall high school sports season kicked off Monday with the first official practices held across Oregon.
During the next couple of weeks, teams will go through tryouts and create their squads before kicking off competition the final week of August.
“All the same feelings are there,” said Bend High girls soccer coach Alyssa Dalgleish, who is entering her second year leading the program. “You’re excited, nervous, ready. You kinda know what you have coming back … incoming freshman you never know what you have.”
The 2022 fall prep sports season is new, yet familiar. New faces in familiar uniforms. New conference alignment with all too familiar teams. All with the return to sports normalcy after two-plus years of uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think we are back to normal … knock, knock, knock (on wood)," said Mountain View football coach Brian Crum. "That has been really nice for continuity of the high school program.
"We had spring football like it has always been," he added. "We had a chance to go to our Linfield team camp which was huge for growth. A summer that allowed our guys to lift in the weight room and improve. And we are in fall camp. I think the last two years are behind us. We will take normalcy and how that helps kids as long as we can have it."
COVID-19 is not nearly as prominent in high school sports as it was this time a year ago.
As of now, there are no major COVID-19 restrictions in place like those that postponed the 2020 fall season into spring 2021 and forced the cancellation of practices and games in 2021. And, there have not been forest fires that polluted the air quality this time last year and altered practices and games.
For this year’s senior classes, it is the first time since their freshman years that they have enjoyed a prototypical start to the fall sports season.
“It is strange,” said Bend High girls soccer player Jordan Welsh. “Freshman year we had a normal soccer season, but that was about it.”
"It is taking us a little to warm up," added senior Brianna Vidali-Rood. "But we are getting there."
At this time a year ago, the Bend High and Mountain View football teams had COVID-19 outbreaks on their first day of practice, forcing some members of the teams into quarantine during the first week of practice.
A year later, they are able to hold tryouts just as they did before the pandemic.
"From that point on the whole season was just juggling and trying to catch up from that," Crum said. "From the beginning of the spring until now, we are so much farther ahead than we were. Leadership development, weight room time, individual scheme development, we are in a much better place. It is good for our kids and good for what we are going to accomplish this year."
Due to the addition last year of Bend's Caldera High, which is now playing a varsity schedule for the first time, this coming year will also have a familiar return to the six largest Central Oregon high schools competing in the same conference as they last did from 2013 to 2017.
The now four Bend-area high schools (Bend, Summit, Mountain View and Caldera) are rejoining the two Redmond schools (Redmond and Ridgeview) in the Class 5A Intermountain Conference after four years of being in different classifications and leagues.
The longest distance the six schools will have to travel for league play now is the 17 or so miles between Bend and Redmond, rather than having to travel as far as Salem, The Dalles or Pendleton for league games as they had to do the past four years.
“Selfishly, it is a little nice to not travel to Salem every week,” Dalgleish said. “It's nice to have us all in Central Oregon.”
With practices now underway, teams are building toward their regular-season openers that begin as early as Aug. 25.
