Ex-Ducks hope to be at Rose Bowl

The Oregon Ducks could have two especially big fans cheering for them when they face the Wisconsin Badgers in the Rose Bowl game on Wednesday.

San Francisco 49ers defensive linemen and former Oregon stars DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead said they hope to attend the game. There is a decent chance the two will be in Pasadena for the game.

The 49ers earned a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs with their thrilling 26-21 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night in Seattle. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan could give the players a day — or two — off, and if the two do get the time off, both players said they would be at the game.

“We have this bye week and I’m going to look at the schedule and try to make it down to the game,” Armstead said after the 49ers’ win Sunday. “Hopefully, I can try to get down there.”

Buckner expressed confidence the Ducks can defeat the Badgers. He said the difference is the philosophy of Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, who has the Ducks playing a more physical game.

“We’ve got an SEC-type offensive line,” Buckner said. “Coach Cristobal has changed everything there.”

—The Oregonian