It is that time of year when wrestling mats cover the ground at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center as the state’s best wrestlers gather in Redmond for the Oregon Classic.

Sixteen high school teams in each of the five classifications, along with 12 girls teams, will spend Friday and Saturday battling it out on the mats for the unofficial dual-meet state championship.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.