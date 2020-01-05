49ers' Sherman earns $2M bonus for All-Pro nod

49ers’ Sherman wins bet on himself

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The bet Richard Sherman placed on himself when he personally negotiated a free-agent contract with the San Francisco 49ers — a deal that included significant incentive clauses — is paying off in a big way.

Sherman was picked as a second-team All-Pro on Friday, earning him a $2 million bonus on the three-year contract he signed in 2018.

Sherman was criticized by some former players, media members and agents for negotiating his own deal without an agent. The contract he got coming off surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon was worth a maximum $39.15 million but included only $3 million that was fully guaranteed at signing.

“I felt like I made the right decision and I knew what I was doing when I did it,” Sherman said Friday. “That’s why it was frustrating to hear all the nonsense but when you have people saying stuff like that, you’ve got to wait for the long play. You’ve got to wait for the long play, and I keep all the receipts. I keep it in my back pocket because I know I’m going to be right at the end. I’m a very hard one to defeat in that regard.”

Sherman said he estimates he saved about $400,000 in agent fees this year.

Sherman had previously earned a $1 million bonus for making the Pro Bowl and was also given a $1 million playing-time bonus by the team even though he fell slightly short of the 90% threshold because of a late-season hamstring injury.

Those bonuses go on top of his $7 million base salary and the $1,925,000 he earned in 46-man roster and workout bonuses, raising his total take for 2019 to $12,925,000, according to the website spotrac.com. That ranks Sherman sixth among all cornerbacks in cash earned in 2019.

