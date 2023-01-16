Oregon Wrestling Classic

The Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center was covered in mats this past weekend for the Oregon Wrestling Classic in Redmond.

 Brian Rathbone/The Bulletin

REDMOND — The chance to repeat as the 3A champions at the Oregon Classic came to a disappointing end for the La Pine wrestling team when it was disqualified for using a wrestler who weighed in heavier than the weight class in which he competed.

Hawks coach Aaron Flack said he believes there was an error made during weigh-ins and the wrong, heavier weight, was written down.

Long and Variable
Long and Variable

Outrageous!

