SOCCER
Referee instruction offered in Bend
An introductory training course for prospective soccer referees will be offered on two dates this spring in Bend.
The U.S. Soccer Federation Grassroots Referee Course, presented by the Central Oregon Soccer Referees Association and Bend FC Timbers, is set for March 21 and April 9. Each one-day session runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will take place at the Bend Park & Recreation District office, 799 SW Columbia St.
Cost is $95, and the course is for ages 13 and older.
To register, go to oregonreferee.com/course-list-arch/ and select the Bend courses. For more information, go to the website or email to Pat Evoy at cosoapat@gmail.com.
