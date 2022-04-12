In tanks tops and tutus, PPP racers revel in Bend’s signature event

Contestants paddle kayaks on the Deschutes River before spectators on the Columbia Street bridge in Bend during the 2019 Pole Pedal Paddle.

 Bulletin file photo

PPP entry fees increase April 19

The 44th edition of the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle multisport race is set for May 14 on a course from Mount Bachelor to Bend. Entry fees increase on April 19.

Before April 19, entry fees range from $55 to $85 per person, depending on race category.

Visit www.pppbend.com to register and for more information. Registration closes on May 11.

The PPP — which includes teams, pairs and individuals racing in alpine skiing, nordic skiing, road cycling, paddling and running on a course from Mt. Bachelor ski area to Bend — was canceled the past two years due to the pandemic.

The PPP stages include an alpine ski down an intermediate run at Mt. Bachelor ski area, an 8-kilometer nordic ski, a 22-mile bike ride from Bachelor to Bend, a 5-mile run along the Deschutes River, a 1.5-mile paddle on the river and a finishing “sprint” of 1 mile.

The new finish area for the PPP will be in the west event grass just south of the Hayden Homes Amphitheater (where the finish was previously staged), near the Hampton Inn. The finish area was moved away from the amphitheater due to construction.

The PPP is the biggest fundraiser for the Bend-based Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, a nonprofit that serves more than 600 youth athletes in competitive alpine and nordic skiing, freeride skiing, freeride snowboarding and cycling.

For more information, contact race organizer Molly Cogswell-Kelley at molly@mbsef.org or 541-388-0002.

— Bulletin staff report

