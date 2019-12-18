Saints sophomore scores 43 in win

CHILOQUIN —Chiloquin had no answer for Trinity Lutheran’s Elli Kent on Tuesday night.

Kent scored 43 points to lead the visiting Saints from Bend to a 51-50 girls basketball victory over Chiloquin in their first Mountain Valley League game in three years. It was also Trinity Lutheran’s first win over a non-JV team this season.

Kent, a sophomore, scored all but eight of her team’s points, making six 3-pointers in the one-point victory.

With a 2-2 record in its first season since 2016, Trinity Lutheran will face Rogue Valley Adventist in Medford on Thursday night.

—Bulletin staff report