Saints sophomore scores 43 in win
CHILOQUIN —Chiloquin had no answer for Trinity Lutheran’s Elli Kent on Tuesday night.
Kent scored 43 points to lead the visiting Saints from Bend to a 51-50 girls basketball victory over Chiloquin in their first Mountain Valley League game in three years. It was also Trinity Lutheran’s first win over a non-JV team this season.
Kent, a sophomore, scored all but eight of her team’s points, making six 3-pointers in the one-point victory.
With a 2-2 record in its first season since 2016, Trinity Lutheran will face Rogue Valley Adventist in Medford on Thursday night.
—Bulletin staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.