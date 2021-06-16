With the recent roster turnover on the Bend Elks, the bats showed signs of life — especially at the top of the order.
Sam Linscott, Bryce Boettcher and Chase Engelhard, all new additions to the Elks lineup, were key in the squad’s best game at the plate through the first seven games of West Coast League play. The 1-2-3 hitters collected six of the team’s 10 hits, scored five of the eight runs and drove in six runs in the Elks' 9-8 loss to the Ridgefield Raptors Tuesday night at Vince Genna Stadium.
“I thought they swung the bat well, I really did,” said Elks coach Kyle Nobach. “I thought they really competed at the plate.”
While Boettcher and Engelhard both made their Elks debut on Tuesday at Vince Genna Stadium, Linscott has been off to a hot start at the plate in his four games since joining the team.
"The kid can really swing it," Nobach said.
A Lewis-Clark State College outfielder, Linscott has three multi-hit games and has scored six runs since joining the squad last week. He credits his hot start at the plate to working with assistant coach Tyler Graham.
“He made a small adjustment in my setup, and it is helping me see the ball a little further,” Linscott said. “He shortened up my stance; I was striding too far. It has been working. Everything is clicking right now — I’m trying not to think about it too much.”
While the offense strung together its best run output over the past two games — 15, compared to eight combined in the five games prior — an old baseball adage has rang true for the Elks.
“Pitching and defense wins games,” Nobach said. “Offense determines by how much.”
Entering Wednesday night’s matchup with Ridgefield — which ended past The Bulletin’s print deadline — the Elks' last three losses were all by a single a run.
Tuesday night the Elks (3-6 overall entering Wednesday night's game) had a chance to secure a win in the series opener in their second series against Ridgefield, which swept the Elks earlier this season.
Trailing 8-6 in the ninth inning, the Raptors rallied, scoring three runs with two outs to take a lead they would not surrender.
“We just need to take care of the baseball," said Linscott. "That's really all we need to do."
Entering Wednesday's game, the Elks had won one of their seven West Coast League games. There are still two months left in the season, and Nobach is still trying to figure out the best players to have on the field for a better outcome in these tight games.
"We are going to find nine guys that are going to help this team win,” said Nobach. “I really, really want to win."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.