The stars were beginning to align for the Bend Elks. They defeated the Corvallis Knights 6-3 on Thursday night to take the series win over the West Coast League’s top team, and the Portland Pickles lost, so a playoff spot was well within reach.
All that was needed was one final piece to fall into place to send the Elks to the four-team WCL postseason.
Unfortunately for the Elks, over 300 miles away in Borleske Stadium in Walla Walla, Washington, the Ridgefield Raptors beat the Walla Walla Sweets 4-2 in extra innings to secure the final playoff spot on the final day of the WCL regular season.
The Raptors held the tiebreaker over the Elks, having won all six of the head-to-head contests that took place in the first two weeks of the season. The Elks and the Raptors both finished the regular season with an overall record of 26-22.
The 2021 Elks season was one of continuous improvement. After starting the season off losing nine of their first 10 games, the Elks would end up winning 25 of their final 38 games, including a 16-8 record in the second half of the season. They were the only team to win a series against the Knights, and the Elks won four of six games against the WCL powerhouse, which finished the regular season with a 35-11 record.
