PRINEVILLE —

Given the choice between wrestling in a tournament or a dual meet, Crook County’s Kyle Knudtson leans toward the latter.

There is an energy that dual meets have, he said, that tournaments cannot match.

“It’s just you on the mat, no other matches are going on, it’s all hype. You have all your fans here, especially at home, and they are all cheering and getting loud and getting rowdy,” the senior 182-pounder said. “Duals are just so electrifying.”

Chances are, the scenario that took place Wednesday night at Crook County High in the 220-pound match between Redmond’s Blaine Aamodt and Crook County’s Wyatt Holliday would not take place at a tournament.

The second round of the bout featured multiple momentum swings, sending the packed gym into a frenzy. The crowd noise crescendoed to a point that the referee could not hear the buzzer when time ran out in the period. It took a couple of hats being tossed onto the mat to alert the ref that time had expired.

“You come here and it’s a hostile crowd, there is people yelling and I love it,” said Redmond coach Kris Davis. “It gets you fired up.”

The dual that was dubbed one of the state’s best wrestling rivalries by the PA announcer lived up to its billing.

Two of Class 5A’s top teams grappled with one another for 14 matches. In the end, it was the Cowboys getting the best of Redmond, winning 10 matches, seven of them by pin to win the dual 53-21.

“Redmond has always been a huge rival of Crook County and every time we wrestle them it’s always pretty tight and pretty close,” Knudtson said. “It’s a friendly rivalry. When you get a win over some of these kids, you feel pretty good about yourself.”

Without some of its top wrestlers because of injuries, Redmond had to call up some JV wrestlers to take on a loaded Crook County lineup.

“We know what we are getting into when we wrestle Crook County. We have good battles with these guys all the time and we have to perform and step up to the challenge,” Davis said. “I thought some of our guys did and some of our guys didn’t.”

Hunter Mode, Brayden Duke, Benjamin Sather, Gavin McLean, Gabe Saenz, Tucker Bonner, Steven Ware, Zachary Mauras and Wyatt Wood all won their matches for Crook County. Aarodt, Kole Davis, Jax Cumming and Ansen Widing won for the Panthers.

“Every kid I felt fought, and I just asked kids to fight for six minutes,” said Crook County coach Jake Gonzales. “If you do that, things will take care of themselves.”

Rarely did the matches last the full six minutes. Of the 10 matches won by the Cowboys, seven were by fall, with five coming in the first two minutes.

“A few of us beat kids that we had never beaten before. Some of us are getting revenge or a redemption match where maybe we beat a kid,” Knudtson said.

The two-time state champion said Wednesday was his best match of the season. He did not pin Austin Carter in the first round, or pin his Redmond rival at all. But it was the third time in six days that Knudtson bested Carter on the mat.

Oregon Wrestling Forum’s top-ranked Class 5A 182-pounder “squeaked by” both of his matches over the Panthers’ top-ranked 170-pounder last weekend at the Rollie Lane Invitational in Nampa, Idaho. On Wednesday night, Knudtson wanted to prove that the wins were not a fluke.

“I wanted to leave no doubt on the mat,” Knudtson said. “That’s what I was doing. I just wanted to have fun.”

Crook County got the best of its rival Wednesday, but both coaches know this will not be the last time that the two teams see each other this season — especially with the Oregon Classic and the Intermountain Conference Championships on the horizon, where the format, as well as the atmosphere, will be different.

“Dual meet teams and tournament teams are two different things,” said Davis, who wants another crack at the Cowboys with a healthy lineup. “Our kids know that this is not the end of the road right here and that we have got more to accomplish and that we want to be peaking at the right time to get to where we need to be.”

“That’s another thing that makes it fun when you have another team that wants to come in and win,” Gonzales echoed. “They are tough and we are going to see them at districts. It’s not going to be our first one against them.”