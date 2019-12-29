For all of the amazing accomplishments and accolades, all the comebacks, upsets, breakthroughs and other compelling stories that have filled this section of The Bulletin for the past decade, one local athlete’s performance was so superior, it made the choice for The Bulletin’s top sports story of the 2010s an easy one.

Ashton Eaton captured global attention in 2012 on his way to winning the gold medal in the decathlon at the Summer Olympics in London.

That the young man who grew up in La Pine and Bend and graduated from Mountain View High School repeated the feat at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016 was just icing on the cake after the way he ran, jumped and threw his way four years earlier to the title of world’s greatest track and field athlete.

In 2012, Eaton secured his ticket to London by not merely winning the decathlon at the Olympic Trials, staged in Eugene on the University of Oregon graduate’s home Hayward Field track — he posted world decathlon record performances in two events on his way to scoring 9,039 points, breaking a world record that had stood for 11 years.

The world record at the trials made the 24-year-old Eaton the favorite in his first Olympics, and he lived up to the billing.

He won the first event, the 100 meters, in Olympic decathlon record time, then won both the long jump and the 400 meters to build a comfortable lead on the first day of the two-day competition.

By the time he finished the 1,500 meters the next day in the final event in front of a sold-out crowd of 80,000 at Olympic Stadium, Eaton had piled up 8,869 points — more than enough for Olympic gold.

Back home a few weeks later, with that gold medal draped proudly around his neck, Eaton was celebrated by hundreds upon hundreds of his Central Oregon fans during a parade in his honor in downtown Bend. “Central Oregon,” Eaton said, addressing the throng after the parade, “this medal is for you. And I love saying I’m from this place.”

Four years later, having been there and done that, Eaton generated a little less electricity during his run to a gold medal repeat. There was not the same fanfare, and there was no victory parade after he won the decathlon at the Rio Games. But in many ways, Eaton’s 2016 triumph was even more impressive than in 2012.

For one, Eaton’s victory at Rio came with a measure of drama. Leading going into the 1,500, he needed to stay within 6.5 seconds of French challenger Kevin Mayer to seal the deal. Eaton was up to the task, outlegging Mayer by more than two seconds to clinch the gold.

“I’m glad this wasn’t just an easy walk-through,” Eaton said afterward. “I guess the decathlon is never an easy walk-through, but Kevin Mayer was there to push me to the test, and I think I passed the test. I’m glad he was there to do that.”

Eaton, at age 28, became the first decathlete to win consecutive Olympic gold medals in more than 30 years, the first American decathlete to do it in more than 60 years. His total of 8,893 points tied the Olympic record.

Two weeks later, in an interview with The Bulletin, Eaton indicated that while his plans did not include aiming for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he expected to compete through the 2017 world track and field championships, along with his wife, Canadian heptathlete and Rio Games bronze medalist Brianne Theisen-Eaton.

But in early January 2017, Eaton announced his retirement from track and field.

“A majority (of the decision to retire) was I didn’t really have any passion to do the same thing,” he told The Bulletin. “I checked all the boxes I wanted to. … Last year I had injuries which I never had before. I didn’t want to have to leave the sport like that. I wanted to leave the sport on my terms, rather than on the terms of some injury, some loss, or some failure.”