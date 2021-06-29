WCL BASEBALL
Elks games moved to 7:35 p.m. due to heat
Due to the heatwave that has brought record-high temperatures across the Northwest, the Bend Elks have moved game times for both Tuesday's and Wednesday's games against the Corvallis Knights at Vince Genna Stadium.
Both games — originally scheduled for 6:35 p.m. — will be moved to 7:35 p.m., when the temperature is expected to drop into the low 90s, the Elks organization announced.
Those who attend the games will be allowed to bring sealed water bottles and electrolyte drinks into the stadium. The new policy will last through Sunday.
For more information, visit bendelks.com.
—Bulletin staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.