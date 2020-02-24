Ducks xyxyx xyxyxy xyxy....
Sabrina Ionescu scored xx points to lead No. 3 Oregon to a xx-xx women’s basketball victory over No. 4 Stanford on Monday night in a game that concluded just before The Bulletin’s deadline. The win was the 14th in a row for the Ducks, who clinched at least a tie for the Pac-12 Conference regular-season championship. Look for more details on the game in Wednesday’s edition.
