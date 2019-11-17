Oregon’s Juwan Johnson, right, makes a catch on his way to a touchdown during Saturday night’s game in Eugene. (AP photo/Chris Pietsch) 9417491

Oregon’s Juwan Johnson, right, makes a catch on his way to a touchdown during Saturday night’s game in Eugene. (AP photo/Chris Pietsch) - Bulletin

A- A+

By Anne M. Peterson The Associated Press

Next up No. 6 Oregon at Arizona State When: TBD Nov. 23

EUGENE — Justin Herbert passed for 333 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 6 Oregon won for the ninth straight time, securing a spot in the Pac-12 championship game with a 34-6 victory over Arizona on Saturday night.

Graduate transfer Juwan Johnson caught five passes for 93 yards and a score for the Ducks (9-1, 7-0 Pac-12). Oregon had not won seven straight in conference play to start a season since 2012, and no Pac-12 team had started 7-0 in league play since Stanford in 2015.

Next up No. 6 Oregon at Arizona State When: TBD Nov. 23 View More

The Ducks, ranked sixth in the College Football Playoff rankings and the AP Top 25, have not lost since the season-opening loss to Auburn.

With Saturday’s victory at Autzen Stadium, Oregon secured the Pac-12 North title and a berth in the conference championship game Dec. 6 in Santa Clara, California. The Ducks’ opponent from the league’s South Division has yet to be determined.

The loss slimmed ­Arizona’s chances of bowl eligibility. At 4-6 overall and 2-5 in conference, the Wildcats face No. 7 Utah next Saturday before closing out the regular season at rival Arizona State.

J.J. Taylor had 17 carries for 74 yards and caught six passes for 55 yards for the Wildcats.

Arizona started freshman Grant Gunnell at quarterback. Head coach Kevin Sumlin said this week that practice performance would determine whether Gunnell or Khalil Tate would start. Gunnell completed 4 of 6 passes for 28 yards.

Tate, who had started eight of Arizona’s previous nine games, started the second quarter and played until Gunnell replaced him with just under 10 minutes left in the game.

Oregon scored on its second play from scrimmage on Herbert’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Johnson III, the longest passing play for the Ducks this season. Oregon extended the lead before the end of the first quarter on Cyrus Habibi-Likio’s 1-yard scoring run.

Herbert completed a 53-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson on a reverse flea-flicker to put Oregon up 21-0.

The game got chippy in the opening half when Oregon cornerback Thomas Graham and Arizona wide receiver Drew Dixon appeared to exchange punches, earning offsetting unsportsmanlike penalties.

Lucas Havrisik kicked a pair of field goals, from 23 and 42 yards out, to narrow the gap, and Oregon led 21-6 at halftime.

Spencer Webb evaded ­Arizona linebacker Tony Fields II to pull down Herbert’s 24-yard back-shoulder pass and score midway through the third quarter. It was Herbert’s 100th career touchdown for the Ducks. He also surpassed 10,000 yards of career total offense in the quarter.

A senior, Herbert decided to stay at Oregon for his final year of eligibility. He is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks available in next year’s NFL draft.

Herbert’s fourth-down pass was tipped and intercepted by Scottie Young Jr., who ran it to the Arizona 48, but the Wildcats were unable to capitalize on the turnover.

On the subsequent drive, Herbert’s 33-yard scoring pass to Travis Dye put Oregon up 34-6.

24482488