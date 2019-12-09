UNLV reportedly eyeing Ducks OC

If the Pac-12 championship game was part of the job interview, it is not a surprise that Marcus Arroyo is now the leading candidate to become the new head football coach at UNLV.

Oregon’s offensive coordinator is “close to a deal” to become the Rebels’ new head coach, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Ducks finished with 432 yards of total offense, including 239 yards rushing, during the 37-15 victory over Utah in the Pac-12 championship on Friday in Santa Clara, California.

Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, whose unit was No. 1 in rushing defense (56.3 yards allowed per game) entering the title fight, was also reportedly a candidate at UNLV.

Arroyo has been coach Mario Cristobal’s offensive coordinator for two seasons and star quarterback Justin Herbert’s position coach for three seasons.

The 39-year-old former San Jose State quarterback previously called plays in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arroyo has also been the offensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi and Wyoming.

UNLV fired Tony Sanchez, who had a 19-40 record over five seasons.

The Rebels, in an effort to be more competitive in the Mountain West Conference, have built a new $34.8 million football facility and will be playing their home games in the Raiders’ new stadium beginning next season in Las Vegas.

Arroyo’s base salary at Oregon this season is $825,000. UNLV must pay Sanchez a $600,000 buyout over the next two years.

Cristobal said recently that he would like to keep this staff together as the Ducks continue to build on this Pac-12 championship run and put the finishing touches on another elite recruiting class, but he also wants his assistants to do whatever is best for their careers.

