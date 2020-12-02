Ducks lose opener to Mizzou, 83-75
OMAHA, Neb. — Missouri defeated Oregon 83-75 in the season opener for the No. 21 Ducks Wednesday night.
Xavier Pinson led the Tigers with 22 points. He was 5 of 11 from the field and made nine of his 10 free throws. Eugene Omoruyi led Oregon with 31 points on 10-of-19 shooting and 11 rebounds. Chris Duarte added 22 points for the Ducks.
Oregon was without junior Will Richardson, who underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair an injury to his left thumb sustained earlier this week in practice.
Richardson, who was named to the preseason all-Pac-12 first team after averaging 11 points per game as a sophomore, will be out at least six weeks.
Oregon plays Seton Hall at 6 p.m. Friday in its second of two games in Omaha.
Oregon State’s game at Washington State on Wednesday night ended after The Bulletin’s press time.
