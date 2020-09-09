FOOTBALL
Top Duck CB declares for draft — Oregon’s top outside cornerback is headed to the NFL. Deommodore Lenoir announced on Wednesday he’s declaring for the draft. A starting cornerback, Lenoir had 47 tackles with 2.5 for loss, seven pass breakups, an interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery last season. He had 52 tackles with three for loss and nine pass breakups as a sophomore, but his drop in production was because most teams were avoiding throwing in his direction.
TENNIS
Serena Williams into U.S. Open semifinals — They were just two particular points from Serena Williams’ latest three-set comeback at the U.S. Open, yet they were pivotal and consisted of the sorts of lengthy exchanges filled with athleticism and brilliance that in any other, non-pandemic year would be marked by thousands of folks rising to their feet for raucous applause. She needed both of these points, one of which included a shot she hit left-handed, to reverse a deficit that reached the scale of a set and a break after 45 minutes of her quarterfinal against Tsvetana Pironkova Wednesday in empty Arthur Ashe Stadium. Williams fired 20 aces — her most in a match in eight years — to end up on the right side of a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 score after more than two hours to get to the semifinals at Flushing Meadows for an 11th consecutive appearance.
CYCLING
Ewan wins Tour’s Stage 11, Sagan relegated, Roglic in yellow — Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan secured his second stage victory at this year’s Tour de France in a chaotic dash to the finish Wednesday that saw Peter Sagan penalized for barging a rival. Sagan, squeezed up against barriers on the right-hand side of the finishing straight, made room for himself by leaning his left shoulder into Belgian rider Wout Van Aert. The irregular move cost Sagan his second place behind Ewan. The Slovakian was dropped back to 85th place, but the top 85 finishers all had the same time. Irish rider Sam Bennett was bumped up to second and Van Aert to third. In the race for the overall win, Primoz Roglic stayed safe on the rolling ride to Poitiers to keep the race leader’s yellow jersey.
