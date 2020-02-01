Sabrina's message to Kobe Bryant
Six days after the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in California, Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu shared a message about her late friend and mentor.
In the hours following the accident last Sunday that killed Bryant, Ionescu helped lead Oregon to a win at Oregon State, after which she said “this season’s for him.” Later Sunday the other victims were identified, nearly all of whom Ionescu met through her friendship with Bryant, including his daughter and her teammates, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester.
“I miss you guys more than I could ever put into words,” Ionescu wrote via Instagram. "Kobe, thank you for being a source of light in the midst of darkness. You were and always will be my sanctuary. You brought me the peace and guidance that I had been searching, and praying so long for. You were my mentor, idol, inspiration, and close friend.
"A part of me was lost Sunday, a void that can never be filled, because you are one of one. You took me under your wing and believed in me more than I believed in myself. I only have one choice. To live out your legacy. You will forever live through me, and be watching over me every step of the way, because you have the best seat in the house. I can still hear you telling me, ‘Sab, real sharpness comes without effort,’ and that’s a voice I will never forget. Love you boss. Always.
“Gigi, Alyssa and Pay Pay — Never stop shining your light! I was blessed to have been a part of your lives and to inspire you, but now you inspire me. Keep working on those fade away jumpers up in heaven. RIP little mambas. I pray for everyone who lost a loved one on Sunday, may God heal your broken hearts. Legends never die! #mambamentality”
Last summer, Ionescu helped Bryant coach his daughter’s team along with former UConn star Napheesa Collier and her fiancee, basketball trainer Alex Bazzell.
Over the last two seasons, Bryant became a regular attendee of Oregon women’s games in Southern California.
Bryant brought his daughter and her club team to Oregon’s game at Long Beach State on Dec. 14 and was expected to attend UO’s game Monday night at UConn.
