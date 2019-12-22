EUGENE — Mario Cristobal gave his players homework for their shortened Christmas break.

“We are that teacher,” the Oregon football coach joked after the Ducks held their final practice of the year in Eugene on Saturday morning inside the Moshofsky Center. “You think you’re going to have time off, but they have a workout plan with them and a fundamentals and technique plan as well. Tips and reminders that go with them. We want them to spend time with their families and never get too far away from football.

“When we arrive in Pasadena, it is going to be hit the ground running,” Cristobal added. “There are several events we are honored to take part in, but that also shrinks your time. What you don’t want is to have focus and concentration altered as you prepare for a great opponent.”

The sixth-ranked Ducks (11-2) will reunite in Southern California on Christmas evening to continue preparations for facing No. 8 Wisconsin (10-3) in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. Oregon took a week off following its 37-15 win over Utah in the Pac-12 title game before returning to practice.

“I thought they used the one-week break to get their bodies back, but also to lift and run and stay in good physical condition,” Cristobal said. “This week we were smart, we spaced it out, but we also loaded them up with contact when they needed to have contact. We were working on both sides of the ball in the trenches, which sometimes people shy away from this time of year. With a week off, we felt it was a enough time to get after it and at the same time, recover with a couple more days off before we meet back up.”

The Ducks also began to game plan for the Badgers.

“We got to practice a lot of different looks and scenarios,” Cristobal said. “Certainly, Wisconsin is a great football team and very different than a lot of teams we have played. There is some carryover, but with a lot of time to prepare, you have to make sure you dig deep in film and try to find anything and everything that they have done against teams like us to prepare properly.”

Wide receiver Mycah Pittman, who broke an arm in Oregon’s 34-6 win over Arizona on Nov. 16, has been practicing with the team and may return to face Wisconsin.

“He practiced full go, we put a red shirt on him so that he’s not tackled to the ground,” Cristobal said. “He would not be cleared unless he was really close so we are hoping for good news because he is certainly a guy that can help us.”

Redshirt freshman Chris Randazzo, who has not played all year due to injury, has also been practicing.

Cristobal does not expect any players to skip the bowl game in order to prepare for a pro career.

“The guys that are on the plane are the guys that are going to play and as of now, we don’t have anybody who’s not,” he said.