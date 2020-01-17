UO to open Pac-12 play at Colorado
EUGENE — Oregon’s 2020 Pac-12 football schedule is finally set.
The Ducks, whose three nonconference games and conference opponents were previously announced — including powerhouse Ohio State at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 12 — will open Pac-12 play on the road for the second straight year.
Oregon, whose 2019 conference opener was at Stanford, goes to Colorado on Sept. 26 and hosts Washington on Oct. 3 before its bye week. The Huskies will be coming off a bye week before the rivalry game.
The Ducks wrap up October at Cal (Oct. 17), hosting Stanford (Oct. 24) and at Arizona (Oct. 31).
Oregon’s final four games feature home games with USC (Nov. 7) and Arizona State on Friday night (Nov. 13) before trips to Washington State (Nov. 21) and Oregon State (Nov. 28).
It is the second straight year Oregon will host a Friday night home game.
UCLA and Utah remain as the two Pac-12 South teams not on Oregon’s conference schedule.
The Ducks open with three nonconference home games, starting with eight-time and defending FCS national champion North Dakota State on Sept. 5. Following the Ohio State game (Sept. 12), Oregon entertains Hawaii on Sept. 19.
— The Oregonian
