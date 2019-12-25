EUGENE — It turns out Oregon did not only sign one of the best linebacker prospects in the country in Noah Sewell, but he might prove to be a two-way player for the Ducks.

Sewell, the No. 2-ranked linebacker prospect in 2020, was a tackling machine during his illustrious high school career and also a thunderous running back. He had 103 tackles with 12 for loss, including four sacks, and two interceptions as a senior at Orem (Utah) as well as 86 carries for 766 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“We’ve been pledging for him to be the Wildcat running back down in the red zone,” defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said. “I don’t know, we’ll see what happens with that. There’s a couple of these guys that the offense could throw over there and they could do some things.”

It is hardly unusual for players to be on both offense and defense at the high school level, but it might prove to be far more than lip service for Sewell to actually appear on offense for the Ducks.

His highlights show it is more than his brute force at 6 feet 2 and 266 pounds that allows him to gain yards.

“Can Noah Sewell play Wildcat? Without question,” Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said. “I watched that guy as a sophomore hurdle people playing that and running the ball, running power, running outside zone. This isn’t a 2-yard, 3-yard kind of back. This is a break-it-for-70-yards as he’s running down the field at 255 pounds. Yeah, can he do it? Absolutely. I wish we had him here now.”

Make no mistake though, Sewell’s primary position will be on defense alongside fellow linebacker signee Justin Flowe.

“Noah’s football IQ is off the charts,” Avalos said. “The ability to have football conversations with him about what he’s doing at his high school, to be able to watch him practice and lead his defense and the way he communicates before the snap and the way he leads his team, it’s remarkable now. Those are the traits that we look for in all the guys that we recruit.

“The ability to communicate is huge. If we’re not all on the same page, it’s not going to happen. So the traits you want to see and that you would hope to emphasize and hang your hat on, you’ve got to recruit those.”