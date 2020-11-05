Ducks, Beavs named all-Pac-12
Oregon’s C.J. Verdell, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Jordon Scott and Deommodore Lenoir were among the players named to the preseason all-Pac-12 teams.
The Ducks running back, defensive end, nose tackle and cornerback were among the players voted by the media to the first team preseason all-Pac-12 team, the conference announced Thursday.
Thibodeaux was on 21 of 22 ballots and Verdell was on 17.
Receiver Johnny Johnson III and cornerback Mykael Wright were voted to the second team.
Outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. headlines three Oregon State players to land on the Pac-12’s preseason all-conference football teams.
The school-record setting Rashed was the only Beaver to earn a first-team berth. Rashed, a redshirt senior, was selected on several preseason All-America teams earlier this fall.
Rashed set OSU records for sacks (14) and tackles for loss (22.5) last season. Rashed earned 20 first-team votes.
Among those on the second-team offense is Oregon State junior running back Jermar Jefferson. In 2018, Jefferson set a school record for most rushing yards by a freshman.
— The Oregonian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.