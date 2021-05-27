Early TV schedule announced
The Pac-12 released the times and television partners for the first three weeks of its football schedule on Thursday. Oregon will open the 2021 season at home in the morning, while Oregon State starts on the road at night under the lights.
The Ducks will kick off their season on Sept. 4 against Fresno State at 11 a.m. PT on Pac-12 Network, the league announced Thursday.
It’s the first of four games to be played on the conference network on the first Saturday of Week 1.
As announced last week, Oregon plays at Ohio State at 9 a.m. PT on FOX on Sept. 11.
UO concludes nonconference play against FCS Stony Brook at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 also on Pac-12 Network.
Oregon’s Oct. 15 Friday night game against Cal will be at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Oregon State's first two 2021 football games will be played at night.
The Beavers kick off the season Sept. 4 at Purdue at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. Pacific). FS1 will televise the Purdue-OSU game in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Oregon State’s Sept. 11 home opener at Reser Stadium against Hawaii has an 8 p.m. starting time, and is also televised by FS1.
The Beavers’ final nonconference game, Sept. 18 against Idaho at Reser Stadium, kicks off at 12:30 p.m. and will be aired b the Pac-12 Network.
— The Oregonian
