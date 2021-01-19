UO announces indoor/XC schedule
Oregon’s indoor track and field season begins next week and the cross country season will begin next month.
After nearly one year between competitions, the Ducks are ready to run again. Oregon announced its 2021 overlapping indoor and cross-country schedules on Tuesday — both of which will include three meets before their respective national championships.
The Ducks will open the indoor season at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville on Jan. 29-30 — the first of the three meets at the Randal Tyson Track Center for the Ducks, who are also entered in Arkansas’ Tyson Invitational on Feb. 12-13 and the Camel City Invitational in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Feb. 19-20.
The NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships will held in Fayetteville on March 11-13.
Oregon was at the NCAA Indoor meet in Albuquerque, N.M., last March, warming up on the track when the meet was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ducks haven’t competed since then as the 2020 outdoor season was canceled and the cross country season last fall was postponed.
“It’s exciting to be at this point with a schedule in place,” Oregon coach Robert Johnson said. “As we’ve seen and learned from other teams and sports that have started, being flexible will be really important for us. It’s been 10 months since most of our team has been able to compete so … we’re trying to give our student-athletes as many opportunities as possible.”
The cross country team will have considerably less travel than their teammates competing in track.
The Ducks will have two meets on the course at Lane Community College before the Pac-12 championship meet in Tacoma on March 5. The NCAA championships are March 15 in Stillwater, Okla.
The season-opener at Lane is the Oregon XC Open on Feb. 5. On Feb. 19, the Ducks will be at the LCC XC Invitational.
