HILLSBORO — To capture the state championship the Summit High football team took a page out of the fictional soccer coach Ted Lasso's playbook, and played with the memory of a goldfish.
At least that is how senior Charlie Ozolin put it.
The start of the Class 5A state title game against No. 2 Wilsonville could not have gone worse for the Storm. Down 13-0 first quarter, the Summit rallied to win a dog fight against the Wildcats 35-28 for the program’s second title and first since 2015.
“We had to flush the last play and move on to the next one,” said Ozolin, who fumbled on the Storm’s first play of the game, which led to an eventual Wilsonville touchdown. “We kept that mentality and that was the key contributor to us getting the W.”
The script of the first meeting two months ago between the Storm and Wildcats was flipped. In the September matchup, the Storm built a 20-0 halftime lead to cruise to an 33-21 non-league victory.
But this time around, with everything on the line, it was Wilsonville who jumped out to an early lead, scoring twice in the first six minutes of the game.
Wilsonville's Cooper Hiday scored 100 seconds into the game on a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kallen Gutridge. Then after another scoreless drive from the Storm offense, a 1-yard touchdown run from from Jacob Ogden to put the Wildcats up 13 points six minutes into the ball game.
“Wilsonville is an unbelievable team, coach (Adam) Guenther is one of the best in the state,” said Summit coach Corben Hyatt. “We knew they weren’t going to roll over. But we have an amazing group of players and we refused to lose. And that is what I love about this group.”
The start of the game reminding Hyatt of the matchup against Bend High in early October, when the Storm also had to get out of a mid-game funk to come back and beat the Lava Bears 35-21.
“I went back and told the guys that this is Bend High," Hyatt said. "We came out and looked awful. But the only thing that matters is how you finish.”
Needing any sort of spark to get get back in the game, Summit went back to the scheme that had worked so well throughout the postseason — taking deep shots.
Senior quarterback Hogan Carmichael connected with Ozolin for a 42-yard touchdown to get the Storm back into the game.
Then, the Storm would take the lead with 21 seconds left in the half when Carmichael found his big junior tight end Charlie Crowell in the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown pass.
“We found ourselves down 13-0,” Carmichael said, who had 259 yards passing and three touchdown passes. “We just needed to play our kind of football.”
After giving up two early touchdowns, the Summit defense returned to form holding Wilsonville out of the end zone for the remainder of the first half and majority of the third quarter.
Wilsonville’s offense was able to move the ball much more effectively in the second match up. Gutridge passed for 227 yards and two touchdowns, while also using his legs to evade the Storm’s pass rush, rushing for a team-high 61 yards.
“Nobody stopped playing,” said senior defensive lineman Spencer Elliott who had a sack and tackle for loss in the the win. “It was 11 guys rallying to the football every time. That is how we were coached and that is how we played.”
With a narrow one-point lead at halftime, both team's defenses came out of halftime dialed in with 10 minutes of scoreless ball. And it was special teams that would get the second half scoring going.
Senior Ethan Carlson fielded a bouncing punt near the sideline, he tiptoed along the sideline and scored from 48-yards out to put Summit up 21-13.
But Carlson almost didn’t field the short punt.
“I’m very glad I did,” Carlson said. “I thought it was going to be a lot shorter than it was, but it got a decent bounce, and I picked up and ran. The blockers did a great job, I didn’t really have to make any moves.”
Just before the end of the third quarter, the Wildcats, who attempted multiple trick plays on the night, finally successfully executed one. Senior Mark Wiepert, who hauled in nine catches for 145 yards, took a pitch then pulled up to pass. He found a wide open Hiday to tie the game at 21 heading into the final quarter.
The game will certainly have a bit on controversy that tilted the game in favor of the Storm.
Summit took a 28-21 lead midway through the fourth quarter when junior running back Sam Stephens appeared to be down, however no whistle was blown, and Stephens kept running with no Wilsonville defenders in pursuit, thinking the play was dead.
But the officials did not reverse the call and Stephens, the Moda Health Player of the Game, scored the go-ahead touchdown from 18-yards out. Proving one of the golden rules of football, playing to the whistle, to be true.
“I rolled over and I knew I didn’t feel any knees go down or any elbows go down,” said Stephens. “I’ve grown up playing and watching football, so I know what is up. I just ran it in, because you never know what the refs are going to call.
“It felt a little weird, most touchdowns I have people chasing me, but this one I just strolled in. It felt different, it felt weird. But when they called it a touchdown it was really exciting.”
After a pair of defense plays from The Charlies — first a sack by Crowell, then an interception by Ozolin — it would appear Summit had the title within reach.
Especially after Carlson scored his second touchdown, this time on a 35-yard bobbling touchdown catch on fourth down to put the Storm up 35-21 with 3:09 left in the game.
“I was just hyper focused on the ball,” Carlson said. “And I was just able to make the play.”
But the one thing that couldn’t happen, a quick Wilsonville score, did happen. Gutridge again connected with Hiday on a 50-yard touchdown for his third touchdown catch, on a drive that lasted all of 16 seconds.
The Storm needed one final drive with two first downs to drain the clock to claim the program’s second state football title.
Summit picked up the first first down it needed, but then were facing a 4th and 4 needing a first down to win.
During the time out, there was no doubt in the Storm’s huddle that they were going to roll the dice and try and pick up the first down to win the game.
The play call was also unanimous. They were going to run a play not to Stephens, who had 238 yards rushing, or a pass to Ozolin, Carlson, or Crowell, but run a pass play to their full back.
With everyone going deep, senior Lucas Steffen leaked out of the backfield and was wide open in the flat. Carmichael put it on him, Steffen picked up the needed yardage on his first and only catch to move the sticks — and most importantly, he fell down in bounds to keep the clock moving.
“We knew they were going to bite,” said Carmichael, one the game-winning completion. “And Lucas made a great play. In the huddle we were saying ‘all we need is five yards and we are state champs.’”
Summit was able to go into victory formation and win the game and title the team has worked tirelessly towards for months.
“I was just rushed with emotions,” said senior linebacker Chip Allers. “It was just love all around. It was a great feeling that we reached our final goal and all of our hard work paid off.”
All throughout the fall, the Storm were unabashedly confident. They loaded up their non-league schedule with state’s heavy hitters, playing four teams that reached the state semifinals — Wilsonville, Thurston, Bend High and Tualatin (6A semifinalist) — hoping, perhaps knowing, that they go toe-to-toe with anyone.
And on a cold and foggy night in Hillsboro, all it took was having a goldfish-like memory to create the memory that will never fade as state champions.
“This is the greatest feeling,” Carmichael said. “This is the best I have ever felt. This is unreal.”
