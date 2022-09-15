REDMOND — Three teams each playing two league matches in one night at one venue is the new normal for high school volleyball as the official shortage continues to be an issue across all sports in the state.
For volleyball junkies, it is a chance to see three matches with league-standing and playoff implications in one gym and one evening. For those competing on the court, it is a bit like tournament play, only instead of playing matches that can go three sets maximum, the league matches can last five sets.
“I was a little intimidated at the thought of doing possibly 10 sets in one night,” said Ridgeview senior Madie Vaughn. “But most teams are conditioned to play in tournaments. It felt like a tournament in that way. So we are used to pushing and going harder. Maybe a 10-set night would be a little intense, but I think it is doable.”
Intermountain Conference play kicked off Wednesday night with Bend, Mountain View and Redmond squaring off at Bend High, while Caldera, Summit and Ridgeview played on the Ravens' home court. That is going to be common practice for most league and nontournament matches this fall.
The headliner of the IMC doubleheader in Redmond was Summit vs. Ridgeview, who entered the matchup as two of the top 10 teams in the OSAA coaches poll, with Summit ranked No. 8 and Ridgeview No. 10.
After beating Caldera 3-0 (25-12, 25-22, 25-14) in their first match of the evening, the Ravens took control of their second match in the third set to defeat Summit 3-1 (25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16) and cap the night with a dog-pile on the court after the match-winning point.
“That was my favorite win ever,” Vaughn said. “It was the best connection I’ve ever had on a volleyball team. I feel like that is the most that has ever come together. I feel like you see a team that can hit big, can block big and you get down on yourself. But this team, we don’t care. We play for each other and we don’t put ourselves down because they know it is not good for the team.”
It would have been all too easy for the Ravens to fold against Summit. After the two teams traded wins in the first two sets, the Storm jumped out to an early 9-2 lead in the third set.
Then the Ravens slowly began chipping away at the lead. They finally tied it 16-16, then took their first lead at 18-17. Once down seven points, Ridgeview closed out the third set on a 23-11 run to win it 25-20.
Going into the fourth set, all the momentum was on the Ravens’ side and they beat the Storm 25-16 to win the match.
“They went out there and took care of business,” said Ridgeview coach Kurtis Bower. “They just had so much fire, that is what you are looking for, to play with so much energy."
Summit made quick work of Caldera, winning in straight sets (25-9, 25-9, 25-8), but was unable to maintain momentum after a 16-minute break between matches.
Five of the Storm’s six losses this season have come against 6A opponents. Summit is still seen as a threat in the IMC, but is still finding itself and learning to trust one another on the court, according to Summit coach Emily McMahon.
“I feel like we are a really, really good team with some high-caliber players,” McMahon said. “I feel like Ridgeview was more scrappy than us and I think that we got tired. And that is a new thing because we aren’t used to (back-to-back matches that could go five sets)."
Bend's newest school is having a challenging start to the volleyball season, winning only one of its 10 matches. Caldera nearly stole the second set Wednesday night against Ridgeview after leading for most of the set, but was unable to close it out.
The goal now for the Wolfpack in its first varsity season (and without a senior class) is to find ways to improve that might not show up in its record or conference standings.
Caldera is playing in a loaded conference with three teams that have combined to win four of the last six 5A volleyball state titles — Summit in 2015, Bend in 2016 and 2017, and Ridgeview in 2019.
“So far we have been competing,” said Caldera coach Alicia Rudloff. “Every game we have been getting better and better. We aren’t going to go out there and make goals to win every match, because we are realistic. We are going out there to set personal goals and get better personally. We are trying to work on ourselves when we go into each match and hopefully that will reflect into our team goals. Our big thing is to play with intention.”
