MOTOR SPORTS
Hamlin wins wreck-filled NASCAR playoff race at Talladega — Denny Hamlin was one of the last drivers standing at the end of the messiest and longest race in Talladega Superspeedway history. The Daytona 500 winner surged to the win with a sweeping three-wide pass — the 58th lead change of the race — coming out of the final turn of the third overtime Sunday. Fitting for this particular wreck-fest was that Hamlin’s win needed official review. He had gone below the yellow out-of-bounds line during the third overtime, but NASCAR ruled the move was legal. The crowd of 15,000 — the most allowed to attend the Alabama superspeedway — booed Hamlin as he was declared the winner.
TENNIS
Women’s top seed Halep ousted from French Open — Women’s top seed Simona Halep and German sixth seed Alexander Zverev crashed out of the French Open fourth round on Sunday . Poland’s Iga Swiatek stunned world number two Halep 6-1, 6-2 , while Italian Jannik Sinner downed U.S. Open runner-up Zverev 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Sinner moves on to face Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals after the 12-time winner dismissed American qualifier Sebastian Korda 6-1, 6-1, 6-2. Zverev, meanwhile, explained that he had a fever with a temperature of 100.4 degrees from his previous match against Marco Cecchinato, which could cause concern for the organizers if he returns a positive coronavirus test.
FOOTBALL
Cowboys’ Hill fined for 2 plays against Seahawks on Sept. 27 — Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill was fined a total of $13,044 for two unsportsmanlike plays in last Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Hill was fined $6,522 for each play — a late hit on Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and then twisting the leg of Chris Carson after a tackle. There was no penalty called on the play on Carson, but Hill did get called for a roughing-the-passer penalty on Wilson. Carson had to leave the game with a knee injury after the tackle and twisting by Hill with 3:14 left. But he did not suffer a significant injury, and Carson was able to play on Sunday against Miami.
