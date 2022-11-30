The winter high school sports season — including basketball, wrestling and swimming — begins this week, but before we dive into what is shaping up to be yet another exciting prep sports season in Central Oregon, it is worth looking back at the fall season one final time.
Here is a list of 10 moments and stories that defined the 2022 fall season for high schools in Central Oregon:
Addition of Caldera
The year 2022 featured major changes for the Central Oregon high school sports scene. It was the first year that Caldera, Bend's newest high school that opened its doors in 2021, would compete at the varsity level.
With a fourth high school in Bend, the Bend-area high schools returned to the Class 5A ranks after spending the previous four years competing in Class 6A. The move reconfigured the Intermountain Conference by putting the four Bend schools and the two Redmond schools back together in the same conference. The change received mixed reviews among the schools and programs. Also on the move was Crook County, moving from 5A to 4A, and Sisters, moving from 4A to 3A.
Wolfpack girls soccer
Speaking of Caldera, there might not have been a team that burst onto the scene more impressively than the Wolfpack girls soccer squad. Within the first two games of the season, Caldera picked up marquee wins over La Salle Prep and eventual state-champion Wilsonville. That propelled Caldera, without a senior on its roster, to a 13-2-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the 5A playoff bracket. The Wolfpack advanced to the state quarterfinals in their first varsity season.
Bend vs. Summit football
It had been quite some time since a regular season football game carried as much weight as the Bend High vs. Summit game on Oct. 7. At the time, it was viewed as a matchup between two of 5A’s best teams. And the game did not disappoint. In front of what was estimated to be the biggest crowd ever at a Summit sporting event, the Storm rallied in the second half to erase a 21-14 deficit late in the third quarter and beat the Lava Bears 35-21.
Redmond girls soccer
While it was the second-straight year that the Redmond girls soccer team made the playoffs, it was the first time doing so in the same conference as the Bend schools. The Panthers won four IMC games this season to reach the playoffs, a vast improvement from when they won zero IMC games between 2013 and 2017.
Summit XC dominates again
The Summit girls cross-country team won its 14th-straight state title, a state record for most consecutive titles in any sport. Seniors Barrett Justema (second), Ella Thorsett (fourth), Camille Broadbent (seventh), Claire McDonald (10th) all finished in the top 10, while freshman Skye Knox finished 15th. The Storm proved to be the best team not only in the state, but in the region, winning the NXR Northwest Regional Championships in Idaho the following week.
The Summit boys, led by sophomore Hayden Boz (12th), finished third in the 5A field. The 2022 season also marked the first time that Caldera sent runners to the state meet, as sophomore Sage Cramp and freshman Mason Morical each had 14th-place finishes.
Volleyball success
Four Central Oregon volleyball teams brought home trophies from the state tournaments. Culver finished third in the 2A field, as did Sisters in the 3A field. Crook County took fourth in the 4A bracket. But no local team went farther than Bend High in the 5A field. As the tournament’s No. 4 seed, the Lava Bears sprung an upset over No. 1 seed and previously unbeaten Wilsonville in the semifinals to advance to the title match. However, the Lava Bears ran into a red-hot Crescent Valley team that won the state championship in three sets.
Storm soccer
Both the Summit boys and girls soccer teams made it the brink of reaching the 5A state title match. The girls, led by Maddie Gardner, broke the school record for goals scored in a season and won the IMC title in the final chapter of coach Jamie Brock’s career, which included 19 years leading the Storm. In a blizzard in early November, the Storm fell to eventual-state champion Wilsonville in penalty kicks. The Summit boys team, winners of 14 straight games, gave up a single goal during the streak but saw its season come to an end in overtime against West Albany, ending a three-season run of reaching the state title match.
Summit state water polo champs
The Summit boys water polo team won its first state title since 2014, beating Hood River Valley 10-5 in the championship match in Corvallis. Senior Ryder Cook scored 15 goals between the semifinals and final round to be named the tournament’s most valuable player.
Bend, Summit football both in semis
With all other sports ending, all eyes turned to the two remaining Central Oregon football teams still standing in the playoffs. Both Bend High and Summit advanced to the 5A semifinals. It was only the third time in program history that the Lava Bears had reached the state semifinals. However, Bend was unable to make its first state title appearance since 1940 after falling 23-14 to Wilsonville.
Storm state football champs
That meant only Summit was left. After a dominating 41-14 win over Thurston in the semifinals, the Storm had a rematch against Wilsonville for the 5A state title at Hillsboro Stadium the day after Thanksgiving. After falling behind 13-0 early in the first quarter, the Storm rallied to win a thriller against the Wildcats, 35-28, for the program's second state title and first since 2015.
