The Oregon High Desert Storm are officially scheduled to begin their debut season this spring.
Dates have been announced for the team’s tryout and a schedule for the American West Football Conference’s second season has been released. The five-team conference is a professional indoor, eight-man football league, which recently added the Redmond-based High Desert Storm.
The team will hold their rescheduled tryout on Saturday, Feb. 27, at the First Interstate Bank Center at the Deschutes County fairgrounds in Redmond. The tryouts are open to everyone and registration is available at oregonstorm.com. The original tryout was set for November, but had to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The High Desert Storm are hoping to have at least 40 players when preseason camp opens. Those players will be narrowed down to 30 before the opening game. For games, only 21 players are allowed to suit up and play. The Storm have already signed three players — a trio of wide receivers who all played college football.
“It is really a competitive, serious situation. I want local talent,” said High Desert Storm coach Keith Evans, stressing that the goal is to bring a championship to Central Oregon. “The more local talent the better. But you have to perform and show me that you are that player. I know there are players in this area.”
The 12-week regular season for the AWFC is slated to start in late spring and run through the summer. The High Desert Storm’s first game is scheduled for May 8 against the Idaho Horsemen in Nampa, Idaho. The three other teams in the AWFC are all based in Washington: the Yakima Canines, Tri-City Rush and Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks.
The Storm’s home opener at the First Interstate Bank Center will be held on June 5. The Storm are scheduled to play five of their 12 games in Redmond this season. There is still hope that spectators can attend once the season starts in four months.
“We pushed everything back for obvious reasons (COVID), and we are hoping there can be fans,” Evans said. “We need them, we can’t do what the NFL does with no fans.”
The regular season is scheduled to conclude on Aug. 14, followed by the AWFC playoffs.
